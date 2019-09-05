Fall festivals across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Check out one of these family-friendly fall events in Northeast Ohio.

Yankee Peddler
Clay’s Park, Canal Fulton
Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22

A look at pioneer America with dozens of crafters and colonial food.

(Photo courtesy: Yankee Peddler)

Fall Festival
Lehman’s, 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron
Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kick off the fall season with free face painting, demonstrations, games and live music.

Aurora Fall Festival
Sunny Lake Park, Aurora
Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free hay rides and see the animals with Jungle Terry.

Stow Historical Society Harvest Festival
Heritage Reserve Park, Stow
Sept. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art, crafts and food. Free tours of three historic house.

Brooklyn Fast Festival
Veterans Memorial Park, Memphis Avenue, Brookyln
Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

Music, games, pumpkin painting, hayrides and food trucks.

18th Century Fall Festival
Meadows Picnic Area, Brecksville Reservation
Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Folk music, pony rides, dip your own candles.

Norton Cider Festival
Columbia Woods Park, Norton
Oct. 4 to Oct. 6

Parade, music, food, crafters and fireworks.

(Photo courtesy: Norton Cider Festival)

Fall Family Night and Hayride
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center
Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
$15 for adults, $10 for children

Hands-on fall activities, including live wildlife encounters and hay rides.

Hale Harvest Festival
Hale Farm, Oak Hill Road, Bath
Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$10 for adults, $5 for children 3-12

Celebrate fall with the apple cider press, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and farm animals.

Fall Fest
Chardon Square, Hambden Street, Chardon
Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarecrow making, live music and face painting.

Apple Butter Festival
Brecksville Historical Association, Oakes Road, Cleveland
Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple butter and other delicious treats. Tour the museum.

Solon Fall Festival
Solon Community Park, Som Center Road
Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A celebration of fall with artisans, crafters and a farmer’s market.

