Fall festivals across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Check out one of these family-friendly fall events in Northeast Ohio.
Yankee Peddler
Clay’s Park, Canal Fulton
Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22
A look at pioneer America with dozens of crafters and colonial food.
Fall Festival
Lehman’s, 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron
Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kick off the fall season with free face painting, demonstrations, games and live music.
Aurora Fall Festival
Sunny Lake Park, Aurora
Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free hay rides and see the animals with Jungle Terry.
Stow Historical Society Harvest Festival
Heritage Reserve Park, Stow
Sept. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art, crafts and food. Free tours of three historic house.
Brooklyn Fast Festival
Veterans Memorial Park, Memphis Avenue, Brookyln
Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m.
Music, games, pumpkin painting, hayrides and food trucks.
18th Century Fall Festival
Meadows Picnic Area, Brecksville Reservation
Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Folk music, pony rides, dip your own candles.
Norton Cider Festival
Columbia Woods Park, Norton
Oct. 4 to Oct. 6
Parade, music, food, crafters and fireworks.
Fall Family Night and Hayride
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center
Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
$15 for adults, $10 for children
Hands-on fall activities, including live wildlife encounters and hay rides.
Hale Harvest Festival
Hale Farm, Oak Hill Road, Bath
Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$10 for adults, $5 for children 3-12
Celebrate fall with the apple cider press, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and farm animals.
Fall Fest
Chardon Square, Hambden Street, Chardon
Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Scarecrow making, live music and face painting.
Apple Butter Festival
Brecksville Historical Association, Oakes Road, Cleveland
Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Apple butter and other delicious treats. Tour the museum.
Solon Fall Festival
Solon Community Park, Som Center Road
Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A celebration of fall with artisans, crafters and a farmer’s market.