Fall festivals across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Check out one of these family-friendly fall events in Northeast Ohio.

Yankee Peddler

Clay’s Park, Canal Fulton

Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22

A look at pioneer America with dozens of crafters and colonial food.

Fall Festival

Lehman’s, 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron

Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kick off the fall season with free face painting, demonstrations, games and live music.

Aurora Fall Festival

Sunny Lake Park, Aurora

Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free hay rides and see the animals with Jungle Terry.

Stow Historical Society Harvest Festival

Heritage Reserve Park, Stow

Sept. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art, crafts and food. Free tours of three historic house.

Brooklyn Fast Festival

Veterans Memorial Park, Memphis Avenue, Brookyln

Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

Music, games, pumpkin painting, hayrides and food trucks.

18th Century Fall Festival

Meadows Picnic Area, Brecksville Reservation

Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Folk music, pony rides, dip your own candles.

Norton Cider Festival

Columbia Woods Park, Norton

Oct. 4 to Oct. 6

Parade, music, food, crafters and fireworks.

Fall Family Night and Hayride

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center

Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$15 for adults, $10 for children

Hands-on fall activities, including live wildlife encounters and hay rides.

Hale Harvest Festival

Hale Farm, Oak Hill Road, Bath

Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$10 for adults, $5 for children 3-12

Celebrate fall with the apple cider press, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and farm animals.

Fall Fest

Chardon Square, Hambden Street, Chardon

Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarecrow making, live music and face painting.

Apple Butter Festival

Brecksville Historical Association, Oakes Road, Cleveland

Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple butter and other delicious treats. Tour the museum.

Solon Fall Festival

Solon Community Park, Som Center Road

Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A celebration of fall with artisans, crafters and a farmer’s market.