× Columbus meteorologist arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus television meteorologist was arrested Thursday and charged with possessing child pornography.

According to the complaint from Franklin County Municipal Court, Mike Davis, 60, is accused of possessing what authorities describe as a “significant number” of child pornography images. Officials did not give a specific number.

The complaint alleges that Davis knowingly shared the images with other people.

“He has been charged with pandering sexual oriented material, second-degree felony,” Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at a press conference Thursday. “Currently housed at the main jail. This is a punishable by up to eight years in prison and $15,000 fine.”

The investigation into Davis came after the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip which ultimately led to search warrants requesting electronics at Davis’ home and at WBNS, the news station where he worked.

WBNS says Davis was employed at the station for 31 years.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.