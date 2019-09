Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Craig and Jodi Dyer as Cleveland's Own.

They are the founders of Heaven's Helping Hands which purchases Christmas gifts for families in need every year.

Craig and Jodi started off by helping just three or four families and last year they made the holidays brighter for more than 500 people.

*Nominate a person or organization to be one of Cleveland's Own here**