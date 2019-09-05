Category five cuties: Florida hospital welcomes six babies during Hurricane Dorian

ORANGE PARK, Florida- A blessing in the middle of Hurricane Dorian.  Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville, Florida welcomed six babies as Dorian passed through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hospital said hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can trigger labor.

The hospital said anytime there is a hurricane in the area they make sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

Each baby was outfitted with hurricane-theme onesies to mark their arrival.

Some read, 'category five cutie,' and ' I was in the hurricane evacuation plan.'

