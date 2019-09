Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a Burger King in Mansfield Thursday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the incident happened on Ashland Road around 9 p.m.

The car appears to have smashed completely through the wall and into the restaurant's dining room.

OSHP says there is no word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.