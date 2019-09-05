× Browns remind fans to get to FirstEnergy Stadium early, have mobile devices ready

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns have a few tips for fans ahead of their home opener against the Titans on Sunday.

The team encourages fans to get downtown before 11:30 a.m. for the 1 p.m. kickoff because of traffic, road closures and the walk to FirstEnergy Stadium from tailgating lots. Gates open two hours before the game and that’s marked with fireworks.

If you’re going to the game, please know that all fans will use secure mobile ticketing. Be sure to download the Browns Mobile App before you leave the house and check that it’s up to date. Fans with iPhones can add their tickets to their Apple Wallet.

You should have your tickets pulled up on your phone as you approach the stadium.

Tickets cannot be transferred using screenshots.

