CHARDON, Ohio– The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating four teens who left the Geauga County Youth Center at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area for Haley Jones, 16; Samantha Williams, 14; Lucas Billings, 16; and Logan Wendorff, 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234. Call 911 if you see the missing juveniles.