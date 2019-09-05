× Akron police search for suspect in early morning homicide

AKRON- The Akron Police Department along with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Dunbar Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday where they discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The victim had multiple gunshots and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.