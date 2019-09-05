ABC Muffins
ABC Muffins
(Apple Banana Carrot Muffins)
3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 cup canola oil
3/4 cup applesauce
2 c sugar or 1 cup honey
3 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 bananas
1 large handful of carrots
2 apples (peeled and cored) or 2 small zucchini
Put bananas, carrots, apples or zucchini in a food processor and pulse until chopped finely. Spray muffin tin and or loaf pan. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir well. Bake in muffin tin for approx 20-25 min (40 minutes for a loaf) at 375 degrees. Makes one loaf or 12 muffins.