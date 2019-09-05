× ABC Muffins

ABC Muffins

(Apple Banana Carrot Muffins)

www.uglyfoodmakeover.com

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 cup canola oil

3/4 cup applesauce

2 c sugar or 1 cup honey

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 bananas

1 large handful of carrots

2 apples (peeled and cored) or 2 small zucchini

Put bananas, carrots, apples or zucchini in a food processor and pulse until chopped finely. Spray muffin tin and or loaf pan. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir well. Bake in muffin tin for approx 20-25 min (40 minutes for a loaf) at 375 degrees. Makes one loaf or 12 muffins.