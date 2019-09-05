ABC Muffins

Posted 10:05 am, September 5, 2019, by

ABC Muffins 

(Apple Banana Carrot Muffins)

www.uglyfoodmakeover.com

3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 cup canola oil
3/4 cup applesauce
2 c sugar or 1 cup honey
3 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 bananas
1 large handful of carrots
2 apples (peeled and cored) or 2 small zucchini
Put bananas, carrots, apples or zucchini in a food processor and pulse until chopped finely. Spray muffin tin and or loaf pan. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir well. Bake in muffin tin for approx 20-25 min (40 minutes for a loaf) at 375 degrees. Makes one loaf or 12 muffins.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.