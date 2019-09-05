Surveillance video released in connection to assault charges against Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - FOX 8 obtained surveillance video Thursday afternoon connected to an assault that led to charges against the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

City prosecutors first declined to file charges against him, but Wednesday, he was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Frank Q. Jackson, 22, on one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction and two counts of failure to comply. The charges relate to an alleged attack on Jackson’s girlfriend.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police released video from June 10. Police say officers were interviewing Jackson’s girlfriend, who accused him of choking and beating her with a metal object. The video is taken from various cameras at the Outhwaite Housing Complex.

In the video, Jackson’s green Ford F-150 pickup truck is seen pulling up to the scene. Police say when officers motioned for him to pull over, he began backing up recklessly down the street.

Video shows the truck backing up and someone getting out of the truck, before it continues to pull off.

CMHA reports indicate that city prosecutors did not pursue charges against the mayor’s grandson because the victim did not want to press charges at the time.

Frank Q. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

Continuing coverage, here.