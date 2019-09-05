2019 Northeast Ohio haunted house guide

CLEVELAND– Halloween is coming so get your friends together and go check out one of these Ohio haunted houses.

(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some events are weather permitting.)

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight Sept. 20 to Nov. 2; Oct. 20, 24, 27 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $28. Group rates available.

Seven haunted houses with different themes at one location. Whether you’re in the House of the Dead, the Mental Ward or the Catacombs, this “scream park” is frightening.

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

Starting Sept. 13. Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays in October from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$15, $3 repeats. $20 all night pass.

At Bloodview, this trip of terror takes you through the Haunted Trail, BabyDoll Island and the Freak Show. The only charity haunt in Cuyahoga County.

Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center

1145 West Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27. Closed Set. 29.

General admission is $23 at the door and $22 online.

The Carnival of Horrors claims its the most horrifying haunted house in Ohio. With four separate attractions, including the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision, be prepared to face your fears.

Escape from Blood Prison

100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield

Sept. 27 to Nov. 3, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $25 and up.

The historic Mansfield Reformatory is overrun with psychotic inmates and creepy clowns. Find out if you have what it takes to escape Blood Prison.

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton

Fridays and Saturdays, starting Sept. 21. Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays in October.

Admission starts at $25.

Guinness World Records named the Factory of Terror as the longest indoor haunted house in the world three times. The massive foundry features five full attractions and four escape rooms.

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Rd., Medina

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Starting Sept. 21.

General admission is $28.

It starts as a haunted hayride deep into the woods. Then there’s Night Stalker’s Trail, a terrifying quarter-mile walk, followed by the Mortuary Haunted House.

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark

12175 State Street, Alliance

Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Oct. 20, 27 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$15 per person.

After 18 years, the Fortress of Fear has a new location in Alliance with added attractions, like the Tilt-a-Hurl and Glo-Karts (which cost extra.)

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, Friday and Saturday nights.

$45 admission.

During the day, take the younger ones for the Great Pumpkin Fest. But fear is waiting for you as darkness falls. Survive immersive mazes and spine-tingling scare zones.

Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park

1333 Tiffin St., Fremont

From Sept. 27 to Nov. 2, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., open select Sundays.

$20 for admission to the Haunted Hydro and woods attractions.

It’s billed as a 1911 power plant full of surprises. Now in its 30th year, the Haunted Hydro has been providing bloodcurdling scares in Sandusky County.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron

Fridays and Saturdays in September and October, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October. Begins Sept. 21.

Admission is $28 for Fridays and Saturday, and $25 for Sundays.

The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins.

Hauntville Haunted House

1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria

From Sept. 27 to Nov. 2, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to midnight, Sundays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., select Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Five haunted houses for $25.

Come visit the small town of Hauntville and discover its dark secrets. There are five different attractions like Cell Block 13, The Unknown and Butcher Barn.

Lake Eerie Fearfest

3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky

Friday and Saturday 8 p,m, to midnight, and Sunday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Sept. 27

$25 for all haunted houses. $15 for Ghostly Manor only.

Ghostly Manor and four other haunts make this one of the most-fear destinations in Ohio. It’s 6-acres of non-stop scares.

Nightmare in the Wilderness

7665 Lafayette Rd., Lodi

Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Sept. 27 to Oct. 28.

$20 for adults, and $15 for children 10 and under.

It starts with a hayride that dumps you in the middle of the madness. From there, it’s a 45-minute journey through mazes, past monsters and surrounded by terror.

Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Rd., Chippewa Lake

7:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays and Halloween. Opens Sept. 21.

$25 on Saturday, $22 other nights

Experience the terror inside this 40,000-square-feet, real slaughter house.

Spooky Ranch

19066 East River Rd., Columbia Station

Starting Sept. 27. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Open Thursday through Sunday in October.

$25 for ages 11 and order, and $15 for ages 10 and under.

Multiple attractions, including the Haunted Barn and Bloodslingers Saloon.