2019 Northeast Ohio haunted house guide

CLEVELAND– Halloween is coming so get your friends together and go check out one of these Ohio haunted houses.
(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some events are weather permitting.)
7 Floors of Hell
19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights
Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight Sept. 20 to Nov. 2; Oct. 20, 24, 27 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
General admission is $28. Group rates available.
Seven haunted houses with different themes at one location. Whether you’re in the House of the Dead, the Mental Ward or the Catacombs, this “scream park” is frightening.
Bloodview Haunted House
1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights
Starting Sept. 13. Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays in October from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
$15, $3 repeats. $20 all night pass.
At Bloodview, this trip of terror takes you through the Haunted Trail, BabyDoll Island and the Freak Show. The only charity haunt in Cuyahoga County.
Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center
1145 West Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27. Closed Set. 29.
General admission is $23 at the door and $22 online.
The Carnival of Horrors claims its the most horrifying haunted house in Ohio. With four separate attractions, including the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision, be prepared to face your fears.
Escape from Blood Prison
100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield
Sept. 27 to Nov. 3, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission is $25 and up.
The historic Mansfield Reformatory is overrun with psychotic inmates and creepy clowns. Find out if you have what it takes to escape Blood Prison.
Factory of Terror
4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton
Fridays and Saturdays, starting Sept. 21. Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays in October.
Admission starts at $25.
Guinness World Records named the Factory of Terror as the longest indoor haunted house in the world three times. The massive foundry features five full attractions and four escape rooms.
Forest of Screams
1662 Medina Rd., Medina
Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Starting Sept. 21.
General admission is $28.
It starts as a haunted hayride deep into the woods. Then there’s Night Stalker’s Trail, a terrifying quarter-mile walk, followed by the Mortuary Haunted House.
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark
12175 State Street, Alliance
Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Oct. 20, 27 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
$15 per person.
After 18 years, the Fortress of Fear has a new location in Alliance with added attractions, like the Tilt-a-Hurl and Glo-Karts (which cost extra.)
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point
1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky
Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, Friday and Saturday nights.
$45 admission.
During the day, take the younger ones for the Great Pumpkin Fest. But fear is waiting for you as darkness falls. Survive immersive mazes and spine-tingling scare zones.
Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park
1333 Tiffin St., Fremont
From Sept. 27 to Nov. 2, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., open select Sundays.
$20 for admission to the Haunted Hydro and woods attractions.
It’s billed as a 1911 power plant full of surprises. Now in its 30th year, the Haunted Hydro has been providing bloodcurdling scares in Sandusky County.
Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory
1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron
Fridays and Saturdays in September and October, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October. Begins Sept. 21.
Admission is $28 for Fridays and Saturday, and $25 for Sundays.
The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins.
Hauntville Haunted House
1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria
From Sept. 27 to Nov. 2, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to midnight, Sundays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., select Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Five haunted houses for $25.
Come visit the small town of Hauntville and discover its dark secrets. There are five different attractions like Cell Block 13, The Unknown and Butcher Barn.
Lake Eerie Fearfest
3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky
Friday and Saturday 8 p,m, to midnight, and Sunday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Sept. 27
$25 for all haunted houses. $15 for Ghostly Manor only.
Ghostly Manor and four other haunts make this one of the most-fear destinations in Ohio. It’s 6-acres of non-stop scares.
Nightmare in the Wilderness
7665 Lafayette Rd., Lodi
Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Sept. 27 to Oct. 28.
$20 for adults, and $15 for children 10 and under.
It starts with a hayride that dumps you in the middle of the madness. From there, it’s a 45-minute journey through mazes, past monsters and surrounded by terror.
Slaughterhouse
5665 Chippewa Rd., Chippewa Lake
7:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays and Halloween. Opens Sept. 21.
$25 on Saturday, $22 other nights
Experience the terror inside this 40,000-square-feet, real slaughter house.
Spooky Ranch
19066 East River Rd., Columbia Station
Starting Sept. 27. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Open Thursday through Sunday in October.
$25 for ages 11 and order, and $15 for ages 10 and under.
Multiple attractions, including the Haunted Barn and Bloodslingers Saloon.