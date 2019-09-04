Wanted: Stolen roller coaster from fairgrounds in Ohio

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Union County, Ohio, are looking for the person or people who stole a roller coaster from the fairgrounds.

According to a press release posted to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on August 28, a Go-Gator carnival coaster was reported stolen from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville.

The roller coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars which are about 20 feet total in length.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer had a rear license plate, 22-1246A, registered in Maine.

Authorities are looking for help in identifying a white pick-up truck — a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flat bed, that has no visible front plate, and was reportedly pulling the stolen trailer.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110 krigano@co.union.oh.us, or Lieutenant Mike Justice at 937-645-4130 mjustice@co.union.oh.us.