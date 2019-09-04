Tortoise born with deformed legs gets wheels

A baby tortoise born with deformed legs is getting around fine now thanks to some special wheels.

Helix, the tiny turtle, wasn’t expected to survive because of his disability, but the owner of TortStork refused to give up. He found Helix a tiny skateboard, removed the wheels and then glued them to his shell.

His owner says Helix caught on very quickly and now he’s moving all over the place.

Helix will eventually outgrow his current set of wheels so they’re already scoping out bigger ones to replace them.

You can follow Helix’s adventures on Instagram, here.

Click here for more on TortStork.