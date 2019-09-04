× Teen vaping crackdown: Revere Local Schools installs vape detectors

RICHFIELD, Ohio — A local school district has taken action to crack down on teen vaping.

According to a press release from the Revere Local School District, 16 vape detectors have been installed to “make sure students are not vaping while on campus.”

The detectors — which are at Revere High School, Revere Middle School and the Field House — were purchased through a state grant.

The school district said the detectors pick up on chemicals released while vaping; school officials are then quickly alerted to the location.

“Students caught on Revere’s campus distributing, purchasing or using vaping devices may be removed from class and suspended,” the press release stated.

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday said it confirmed three reports of severe pulmonary illness likely caused by vaping.

The patients ranged in age from 18 to 26, and are from Lucas, Richland and Union counties. All required hospitalization. The state is also investigating 11 other people with the illness, the department said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to the CDC, there are more than 200 possible cases across 25 states.

**More stories on vaping**