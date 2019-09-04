× Show Info: September 4, 2019

David’s Mexican Brownies

Start your day with something sweet thanks to a unique recipe from David Moss’s kitchen.

The Bistro on Taylor Street

645 Taylor St., Elyria 44035

http://www.bistroontaylor.com/

Grow an Herbal Tea Garden

Kathleen Gips from the Western Reserve Herb Society shows how to grow an herbal tea garden at home.

Western Reserve Herb Society presents:

Growing an Herbal Tea Garden

10a-noon September 21

Cleveland Botanical Garden

To register: 216-707-2841

www.cbgarden.org

Finders Keepers Country Market

11169 Louisville St., Louisville

https://www.facebook.com/Finders-Keepers-Country-Market-1004644996338940/

Panda Express

Cooler weather may be on the way this month, but Panda Express is keeping things hot with their new Sichuan Hot Chicken.

Blind & Sons

Contact Blind & Sons: 330-753-7711

www.blindandsons.com

The Pompadour

320 High St., Fairport Harbor 44077

https://www.thepompadourbar.com/