Show Info: September 4, 2019

David’s Mexican Brownies
Start your day with something sweet thanks to a unique recipe from David Moss’s kitchen.

The Bistro on Taylor Street
645 Taylor St., Elyria 44035
http://www.bistroontaylor.com/

Grow an Herbal Tea Garden
Kathleen Gips from the Western Reserve Herb Society shows how to grow an herbal tea garden at home.

Western Reserve Herb Society presents:
Growing an Herbal Tea Garden
10a-noon September 21
Cleveland Botanical Garden
To register: 216-707-2841
www.cbgarden.org

Finders Keepers Country Market
11169 Louisville St., Louisville
https://www.facebook.com/Finders-Keepers-Country-Market-1004644996338940/

Panda Express
Cooler weather may be on the way this month, but Panda Express is keeping things hot with their new Sichuan Hot Chicken.

Blind & Sons
Contact Blind & Sons: 330-753-7711
www.blindandsons.com

The Pompadour
320 High St., Fairport Harbor 44077
https://www.thepompadourbar.com/

