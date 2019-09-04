Queen of Hearts jackpot passes $2.3 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern is huge.

The 48 cards have been pulled.

Six cards remain, including the Queen of Hearts.

The jackpot is $2,364,807.

The next drawing is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Legends in Parma.

They're having a Halloween-theme party.

Here’s how it works: The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers.

Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets.

Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside.

If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins the jackpot.

Tickets can be purchased for $1.

More information here.