Port Clinton family dresses up in hilarious T-Rex costumes to celebrate their mom’s birthday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A family from Port Clinton came up with a hilarious way to celebrate their mom’s birthday recently.

According to Brittany Fritz, several of them decided to dress up in T-Rex costumes and surprise Carmen Richard, aka “Nana Rex.” She said the 58-year-old was given the playful nickname because of her height and short arms.

“They have called her that for years,” she explained.

The group’s costumes naturally caught the eye of many drivers passing by and of course garnered lots of laughs.

Carmen said she loved the surprise and was very thankful to everyone who took part.

“She kept saying, ‘Do you guys see how happy you are making people on this rainy day?’,” said Fritz.