Police: Sleeping driver rolls on top of Eastlake police cruiser

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Eastlake police say a sleeping driver rolled on top of a police cruiser Sunday.

According to police, around 11 p.m. an officer responded to a call in the 400 block of Erie Road.

Police say the officer walked away from his vehicle to talk to a resident and left the parking lights on.

According to police, a Honda hit the front side of the cruiser and rolled on top of it.

Police say the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat with his torso spread across the passenger side.

He was treated for minor injuries.

Eastlake police say he’s been cited for driving under the influence and driver inattention and could face additional charges pending the results of a blood test.

The officer was not hurt.