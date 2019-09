× Police looking for Maple Heights murder suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Maple Heights police investigating the death of a woman have identified a suspect.

Police are looking for Robert Knox IV, 29.

According to police, Knox shot a woman during a disturbance in a parking lot on Libby Road near Paine Avenue on August 17.

The woman died at the hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Knox.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him call 911.