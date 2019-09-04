Pics & Video: Woman unknowingly poses with engagement ring for a month before boyfriend proposes

A man’s creative engagement to his girlfriend is going viral — because it took place over the course of a month.

Edi Okoro posted photos and videos of the whole process on Facebook, and they’ve gotten over 85,000 views.

In his post, Okoro said “Some plan a flash mob, a fancy meal, or even arrange a marry me sign. I couldn’t do this because “Edi doesn’t plan” …. I’m a spontaneous improviser!”

He said he knows his girlfriend, Cally, “would have clocked on” to any way he’d plan to surprise her. For a month, he said he took the ring everywhere with him hoping to spontaneously know when the perfect “moment” would hit. At one point, he said Cally almost caught him looking at the ring. So he decided to start documenting such moments.

He wrote: “This escalated quickly into trying to get as many photos of Cally with the ring without her knowing!…. yes she had no idea what I was doing in these photos!!! The idea was to take as many photos, in more daring scenarios, until I found the perfect moment to propose or until I got caught, at which point I would propose.”

Check out the photos and videos below:

In a later post on his Facebook page, Okoro said they did end up getting engaged and that he didn’t get caught.

Want to know how? He says that’s “a story for another time! Stay tuned!”