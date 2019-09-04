Ohio middle schoolers charged with serving teachers foods tainted with bodily fluids

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Seven teenagers are facing charges after prosecutors said they served teachers food tainted with bodily fluids.

WCMH in Columbus reported that seven students from Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Delaware County are facing charges ranging from assault to tampering with food.

Accordng to WBNS, the students put semen on crepes and urine in barbecue sauce that was prepared for class. WSYX reported it was served to five teachers.

The alleged incident happened back in May when all of the boys were 14-years-old.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after someone gave a video of the alleged food tainting to the school resource officer, WSYX reported.

When the incident happened, Olentangy Local Schools gave the following statement to WCMH:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident.”

An attorney representing four of the students sent the following statement to WBNS:

“Everyone has worked very hard this summer to resolve these cases in a fair manner that takes into account the disgusting nature of this prank, while also balancing the fact that we’re talking about 8th grade boys. This is an example of how easily influenced kids are by what they see on YouTube and social media. They are learning an extremely hard lesson. We feel horrible for these teachers.”

