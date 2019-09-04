Northeast Ohio fall fun guide 2019: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides and more

CLEVELAND– Fall is just around the corner. It’s nearly time to check out Northeast Ohio’s best pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, apple picking and more family-friendly fun.

(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some events are weather permitting.)

Arrowhead Orchard

11724 Lisbon St., Paris

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground, obstacle course

Aug. 30 through Oct. 20, Fridays noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

$9 per person for all events, pumpkins and apples priced accordingly

Bauman Orchards

161 Rittman Ave., Rittman

Pumpkin patch, hay maze, farm animals, wagon rides, pony rides, food vendors

Sept. 21, Sept. 28. and Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wagon rides are $1 per person

Beriswill Farms

2200 Station Rd., Valley City

Sept. 21 to No. 4, Tuesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., flashlight nights Saturdays during October.

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, play area

$7 and under on weekdays, $9 and under on weekends; Pumpkins $1 to $12

Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

18421 State Route 58, Wellington

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, farm animals

Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids 4 and under free with a paid adult, 5 and up $6. Hayrides are $2 per person

Burnham Orchards

8019 State Route 113, Berlin Heights

Apple picking, pumpkin patch, hayrides, petting zoo, playground

Weekends Sept. 12 through Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hayrides $3, corn maze $4 and most other activities $1

Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm

7171 Wooster Pike, Medina

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals, hay maze

Weekends Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All-inclusive admission $12 per person for ages 7 and up, $8 for ages 6 and under

Derthicks Corn Maze

5182 State Route 82, Mantua

Corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals, zip lining

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27

Prices vary by day

Guyette Farms

10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals

Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, Saturdays noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $7 for ages 3 and up, cash only

Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, corn box

Five days a week from Sept. 28 to Oct. 29

$9 for activities, $4 for hayrides

Hillcrest Orchards

50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, corn box, pedal carts, playground

Sept. 7 through Oct. 27, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for ages 4 to 72

Honey Haven Farm

1327 County Road 1475, Ashland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, corn cannons, farm animals

Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, Fridays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

Wagon rides $1, Corn cannons two shots for $1, U-pick pumpkins $7

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch

12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts

Sept. 7 through Halloween, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Maze $5, hayrides $2 and pedal go carts $4

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals

Starting Sept. 14. Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$6 for general admission, corn maze and pedal carts are $4, credit cards no accepted

Maize Valley Winery

6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze, duck races

Sept. 21 to Nov. 2, hours available online

Admission is $10 and $15 for special events

Mapleside Farms

294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, slides, farm animals

Fall festivals every weekend from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27. Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 in September and $14 in October. 55 and over is $7. Children 2 and under are free.

Maze Craze

14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield

Corn maze, hayrides, corn box, gemstone mining

Sept. 13 through Nov. 3, Fridays 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for ages 5 and over

Nickajack Farms

2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence

Pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, hayrides, pedal cats, corn box

Open daily from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

$10 per person

Patterson Fruit Farm

11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, pony rides, slides

Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 on weekdays and $8 on weekends, pony rides are $4

Pickering Hill Farms

35669 Detroit Rd., Avon

Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze

Saturdays and Sundays in October from noon to 5 p.m.

Free hayrides, corn maze is $1

Ramseyer Farms

4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster

Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, jump pad, farm animals, pedal carts

Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays (starting Set. 22) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $8 to $14, based on age and day

Red Wagon Farm

16081 East River Rd., Columbia Station

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, food tent

Weekends Sept. 21 through Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wagon rides $3, corn maze $3, all you can carry pumpkins $10

Rockin’-R-Ranch

19066 East River Rd. Columbia Station

Sept. 28 to Oct. 27 Saturdays and Sundays

Hayrides, super slide, pony rides, costume character show, petting farm, food concessions, gem mining, duck pond

$11 per person, children 2 and under are free

Rufener Hilltop Farms and Market

1022 State Route 43, Mogadore

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, farm animals, corn box, straw maze, train rides

Weekends in October, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunrise Farm

13115 Kinsman Rd., Burton

Pumpkin patch, gift shop

Weekends in October, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Szalay’s Farm and Market

4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin patch, corn maze

Sept. 14 to Oct. 21, every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $6

Is your favorite fall spot absent from our list? Email suggestions to jsteer@fox8.com