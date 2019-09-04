× Missing Indiana 10-year-old found dead, hidden in bag in shed behind her home

GAS CITY, Ind. — A missing 10-year-old girl who was believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ has been found dead in a shed behind her Indiana home.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Skylea Rayn Carmac Sept. 2 after she went missing Aug. 31.

According to a release by the Indiana State Police, she was found at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Her body was hidden in a plastic trash bag.

Carmack’s step-mother, Amanda Carmack, 34, was arrested in her murder along with on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation. She is currently in Grant County Jail.

The release states that Skylea was killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Preliminary evidence indicates she was strangled. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.

For more, click here.