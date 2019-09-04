Missing Indiana 10-year-old found dead, hidden in bag in shed behind her home

Posted 10:55 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, September 4, 2019

GAS CITY, Ind. — A missing 10-year-old girl who was believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ has been found dead in a shed behind her Indiana home.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Skylea Rayn Carmac Sept. 2 after she went missing Aug. 31.

According to a release by the Indiana State Police, she was found at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Her body was hidden in a plastic trash bag.

Carmack’s step-mother, Amanda Carmack, 34, was arrested in her murder along with on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation. She is currently in Grant County Jail.

The release states that Skylea was killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Preliminary evidence indicates she was strangled. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.

For more, click here. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.