Metroparks double murder remains unsolved after three months

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio - Wednesday marked three months since two people were murdered in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation and the case remains unsolved.

On Tuesday, June 4 around 5:15 p.m., Kate Brown, 33, and Carnell Sledge, 40, were each shot in the head while sitting on a riverside bench along Valley Parkway, just north of the Lorain Road bridge.

"Every day, it's like it happened yesterday," Kate's mother, Kim Brown, said. "It's ripped a hole in the family. Everybody's dealing with it differently, but everybody's devastated."

The killer disappeared without a trace and no suspects have been identified.

"I wish we'd have answers," Brown said. "We have no idea who did it. We have just no idea, and that's upsetting, that's horribly upsetting because Kate and Carnell aren't here now as a result of this abrupt violent act, and why?"

Brown said she is confident that Metroparks Police and FBI investigators are doing all they can to solve the case as they continue to actively investigate.

"We have great confidence we'll get this solved. It's just not as quick as we'd all like it to be," said FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson. "It does pose new difficulties with each passing day."

Anderson said detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the Rocky River Reservation on the day of the murders or anyone who has heard something that may help. The number of the FBI tip line is 216-622-6842 and a reward of more than $20,000 is available.

"They may not think that's important, but it may be something that we feel is important, so let us make that decision and please just give us a call," Anderson said.

She said it remains unclear if the killer knew the victims.

"The people who were in their circles: who were they talking to, who did they last speak with, their family, their friends, people online, we've run all those things," Anderson said. "We continue to work those angles, but the stranger possibility still exists."

A Metroparks spokesperson said the park system implements high visibility police patrols over the summer.

Brown's family has placed signs near the scene urging the public to report tips.

"This couldn't have happened totally in isolation," Brown said. "Somebody knows something and I'm hoping somebody will step forward."

