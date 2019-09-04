‘MENtion it’: Cleveland Clinic survey reveals why guys avoid the doctor

CLEVELAND-When it comes to men’s health, a new Cleveland Clinic survey reveals they will do almost anything to avoid seeing a doctor.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted an online survey asking 1,174 men 18 years old and older living throughout the US.

The survey was done as part of the Cleveland’s Clinic fourth annual educational campaign, “MENtion it.”

According to the men surveyed, when it comes to their health they would do the following to avoid seeing their physician.

72% would rather do household chores, like cleaning the bathroom or mowing the lawn, than go to the doctor.

77% of married men would rather go shopping with their significant other rather than go to the doctor.

65% of men prefer to try to self-diagnose before going to the doctor

Of the men surveyed, 20% of men admit they have not been completely honest with doctor because of the following:

o 46% said they were embarrassed

o 36% said they didn’t want to hear that they needed to change their diet/lifestyle

o 37% said they knew something was wrong but weren’t ready to face the diagnosis and/or would rather not know if they have any health issues