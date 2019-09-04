× Mayor Frank Jackson says he was not aware prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against grandson

CLEVELAND – Mayor Frank Jackson tells the Fox 8 I-Team that he did not know that city prosecutors declined to file charges against his 22-year-old grandson, who was alleged to have punched and strangled a woman in June.

“No I was not aware but I became aware,” the mayor told the I-Team. When asked if he took any action after learning that charges were not filed he responded, “what action was it for me to take I don’t interfere.”

Police with the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority took a report June 10 from an 18-year-old woman, who alleged the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, punched, strangled, dragged, and hit her in the knee with a metal truck hitch.

CMHA reports also state that city prosecutors did not pursue charges against the mayor’s grandson because the victim did not want to pursue charges.

We reached out to the victim but have not heard back. We also tried to speak to Frank Q. Jackson but were unable to find him.

He has not been charged in connection with the case.

A spokesman with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office says they are now reviewing the case.

“This case was not previously referred to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” said Terese McKenna, an assistant county prosecutor. “We are now reviewing the facts of the case to determine if there are chargeable felony offenses. There are concerning facts in this case, including repeated strangulation of the victim and flight to evade the police, which are known to be factors suggesting the victim could be at risk of a future lethal or near-lethal assault. While each case rests on its own facts and quality of evidence, we have prosecuted similar incidents in other cases. “

It’s not know how long the prosecutor’s review will take.