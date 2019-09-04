Man arrested in connection to 14-year-old Carroll County boy’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Ohio - The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff, Matthew Little was taken into custody at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of Jonathon Minard.

Minard was reported missing on April 13 after he had gone with a 29-year-old friend to that friend's family farm to help milk cows. The teenager's aunt said this was something they did numerous times before.

His body was then found in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township six days later. Autopsy and toxicology tests showed the cause of death of acute fentanyl intoxication.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.

