Man arrested in connection to 14-year-old Carroll County boy’s death

Posted 3:40 pm, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, September 4, 2019

CARROLLTON, Ohio - The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff, Matthew Little was taken into custody at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of Jonathon Minard.

Minard was reported missing on April 13 after he had gone with  a 29-year-old friend to that friend's family farm to help milk cows.  The teenager's aunt said this was something they did numerous times before.

His body was then found in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township six days later.  Autopsy and toxicology tests showed the cause of death of acute fentanyl intoxication.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.

Continuing coverage here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.