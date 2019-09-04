I-Team: Cuyahoga County jail on lockdown while corrections officers search for inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the Cuyahoga County jail is on lockdown while corrections officers determine if all inmates are in the facility.

The jail went on lockdown earlier Wednesday when one inmate could not be located.

The I-Team has reached out to county officials and others in law enforcement for additional information.

The jail has been in the headlines for months due to a series of inmate deaths and deplorable conditions.

The county has begun making reforms but many problems remain.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available.

Continuing coverage here.