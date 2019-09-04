Fox Recipe Box: Red Wine Chocolate Cake with Port Infused Whipped Topping

CLEVELAND, Oh — A chocolate cake that incorporates ‘red wine’ as an ingredient is just one of the delicious recipes Grand River Valley Wineries will be offering at the 8th Annual Cask, Corks and Forks Tasting event. The event celebrates the limited release of Cask 1019 red wine. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer discovered why this ‘Cask’ wine is so special and she also learned how to make a chocolate cake with red wine from Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant owner Cindy Lindberg.

Cask Red Wine Chocolate Cake with Port Infused Whipped Topping

Yields: one Bundt cake

This moist, rich cake is great to make ahead for special occasions because its flavor improves the next day.

Ingredients

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1¼ cups granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar (preferably dark)

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1¼ cups Grand River Cellars Cask 1019 Dry Red Wine

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F/180C degrees. Grease a 12-cup bundt pan and set aside. In a medium bowl sift flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside. In a mixer bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together butter and sugar on medium-high speed for 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time until combined. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as necessary. Beat in vanilla extract. On low speed, beat in (or fold by hand) the flour mixture in 3 additions, alternating it with the wine in 2 additions (starting and ending with the flour). Do not overmix. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes on a wire rack, then turn it out and let it cool completely. Dust the cake with powdered sugar or top with whipped topping. Store cake at room temperature in airtight container for up to 3 days. Cake can be frozen for up to 2 months

Port Infused Whipped Topping

1 cup fresh whipping cream

¼ cup Grand River Cellars Concord Port

Combine both ingredients in a mixing bowl and whip until you get desired consistency. Top the cake right before serving.