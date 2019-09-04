Florida deputies name puppy ‘Dorian’ after rescuing her from flooded car during hurricane

ORLANDO, FL — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office gave a fitting name to a puppy they helped rescue during the hurricane this week.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Deputy Josh Tolliver went to check out a suspicious vehicle that was partially flooded when he noticed “Dorian” sitting in there by herself. They said she was wet and scared but otherwise okay.

Folks quickly commented on the post thanking the deputy and admiring her cuteness.

One person even suggested he adopt Dorian, which the sheriff’s office said is something he’s considering.