David’s Mexican Brownies

Mexican Brownies

Courtesy: Henry Meaney

1 box Betty Crocker dark chocolate brownie mix

¼ c. Unsweetened vanilla almond milk (the substitute for water)

½ c. Vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp instant coffee dry powder (or very fine ground coffee dry)

1 tsp Franks hot sauce

Pam baking spray

Powdered sugar for dusting

9×9 baking pan (8×8) ( 13×9) depending on size pan you use, follow directions on box regarding temps and cooking times.

I used a 9×9 nonstick at 350 degrees. 35 minutes. Follow baking instructions on box.

Spray pan with baking spray.

Stir brownie mix, almond milk, oil, eggs, cinnamon, instant coffee powder and franks hot sauce in a medium bowl until well blended.

Pour into baking pan.

Bake as directed on package. Mine were supposed to take 35 minutes, but were done, according to toothpick trick, after 32 minutes. Allow to cool a bit before dusting with powdered sugar and cutting.

Experiment with ingredients and … enjoy!

A special thanks to Henry Meany, a student enrolled in Cleveland State’s brand new film school.