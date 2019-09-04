× Color Rush now Browns’ primary uniforms for 2019

CLEVELAND– The NFL granted the Cleveland Browns permission to make their Color Rush uniforms their primary look for the 2019 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Browns will wear the popular combo for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8. Fans can expect a schedule of where and when Cleveland will don the new Primary Colors at a later time.

The NFL started Color Rush in 2015. Early versions had the Browns wearing their usual white uniforms.

The brown jersey and brown pants combination with solid orange numbers were unveiled in 2016, but Cleveland didn’t get a chance to wear them until September of last year.

The team won every game when they sported the all-brown uniforms.

The league stopped the Color Rush promotion after last season.

