Cleveland police find two shooting victims in car that crashed into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are on the scene at E. 118th Street and Union investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to a call in the area around 4 a.m.

Police found a car that had crashed into a building.

Inside the car were two people who had been shot.

Both people were transported to the hospital.

A police sergeant on scene tells FOX 8 one of the victims died. The other is in surgery.

Police say neighbors heard gunshots before the crash.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.