Cleveland police find two shooting victims in car that crashed into building

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are on the scene at E. 118th Street and Union investigating a shooting.
Officers responded to a call in the area around 4 a.m.
Police found a car that had crashed into a building.
Inside the car were two people who had been shot.
Both people were transported to the hospital.
A police sergeant on scene tells FOX 8 one of the victims died. The other is in surgery.
Police say neighbors heard gunshots before the crash.
