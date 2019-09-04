Cleveland police: 15-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded to the 12600 block of Gay Ave. around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

They found 14-year-old Shon Glass who had been shot in the chest and leg.

The boy was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, police announced they had arrested a 15-year-old in the investigation.

Police say Glass and the suspect were seen in an abandoned apartment when shots were heard.

Someone was seen running from the side of the apartment complex.

The suspect has not been identified.