Cleveland Browns tickets in big demand this year, fans can expect to pay more

CLEVELAND -- If you're looking to go to a Browns game this year, you may have to spend more money than usual.

According to Amazing Tickets in Mayfield Village, the home opener sold out faster than any other in the past three seasons.

In fact, the cost of tickets on the secondary market is about 40% higher.

"In terms of prices, what we forecasted when the schedule came out on April 17 -- they have blown away any forecast that we had," said Owner Mark Klang.

To compare, nosebleed seats for last year's home opener against the Steelers were about $65. Seats in the same area are now $102.

He said the price jump definitely has to do with the players.

"We think what really escalated the demand was getting Odell. Getting him in our business is the equivalent of going to the AFC championship," Klang said

He added that the prices could still fluctuate throughout the season depending on how the team does.