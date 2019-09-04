× 8 concerts coming to Playhouse Square this season

CLEVELAND – Eight concert events are coming to Playhouse Square this upcoming season.

This year’s line-up includes Fantasia, Simon & Garfunkel’s Story Live in Concert, Yanni, an Elvis birthday tribute, The Choir of Man, The Tap Pack, a olden Girls Parody and A Cappella Live!

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at playhousesquare.org, the Ticket Office and (216) 241-6000.

Prices range between $10 and $225 depending on the act.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming concert event series:

Fantasia’s “Sketchbook Tour”

November 8, 8 p.m. at KeyBank State Theatre

Fantasia rose to fame as the winner of the third season of the reality TV series American Idol in 2004. Her career skyrocketed to include #1 singles and albums plus Broadway musicals. Now Fantasia returns with a new solo tour in support of her upcoming 7th studio album. Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre will open.

Ticket prices: $99, $89, $69, $49; VIP tickets at $301.75 & $251.75

Simon & Garfunkel’s Story Live In Concert

November 17, 7 p.m. at KeyBank State Theatre

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a concert-styled theater show that entertains with a live-band concert peppered with original film footage, video and photos. In a tribute concert, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s career journey rises from humble beginnings to incredible success followed by a dramatic split and famous reunion concert. This internationally lauded show features all the duo’s iconic hits.

Ticket prices: $55, $45 & $35

Up Close And Personal With “Pure Yanni”

December 3, 8 p.m. at KeyBank State Theatre

Yanni, one of the world’s most celebrated composers, is bringing his “Pure Yanni Tour” to Cleveland. The multiple GRAMMY winner entertains with a rare, unscripted and intimate look inside his creative process, performing his famous orchestrations in their purest form on the piano, plus sharing stories from his global travels. Yanni will also give fans an up-close-and- personal experience via a live Q&A with the audience.

Ticket prices: $85, $75, $55, $45; VIP Meet & Greet: $225

Light the Candles! Cut the Cake! It’s an Elvis Birthday Tribute

January 12, 7 p.m. at KeyBank State Theatre

Playhouse Square’s perennially popular Elvis Birthday Celebration returns with fan favorites Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter. The country’s three most critically-acclaimed Elvis re-creators each perform their entire act, treating audiences to the four eras of The King, from rock-a-billy through the Las Vegas concert years. It’s like Elvis has never left the building!

Ticket prices: $49, $39, $29 & $10

The Choir of Man…Back by popular demand!

February 16, 7 p.m. at Mimi Ohio Theatre

Back by popular demand! It’s a party…a concert…a pint-filled good time in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, live percussion and foot-stomping choreography with the music of Paul Simon, Adele, Queen, Guns n Roses, Sia and more. The nine handsome multi-talented blokes sing everything – pub tunes, Broadway, classic rock, folk, – all to roof-raising heights for the best singing-dancing-stompin’ pub crawl of a concert you’ll ever experience.

Ticket prices: $49, $39, $29

Rat Pack Musical History Courtesy of the Tap Pack

February 19, 7:30 p.m. at Mimi Ohio Theatre

Not old enough to have experienced a Sinatra Rat Pack show? Opportunity has arrived via THE TAP PACK! This quintet is blowing away audiences with an elegant retro nod to the Rat Pack complete with the cool classic vocals, high-energy tap dances, swingin’ live band and witty on-stage banter. The Tap Pack transports audiences to a historic musical evening in Las Vegas, where the only gamble is missing out on this entertaining evening.

Ticket prices: $50, $40, $30

Golden Girls Parody

March 13, 7:30 p.m. & March 14, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. at Hanna Theatre

Blanche, Sophia, Rose & Dorothy Are Back! Devoted fans of classic Golden Girls TV can re-live all the quick-witted put downs from the best of that TV show courtesy of this hilarious puppet parody that is worth its weight in…laughs! From Southern belle Blanche’s sexual escapades and sharp-tongued Sophia’s get-rich schemes, to spacey Rose’s head-scratching St. Olaf tales, strong-willed Dorothy will try to keep her Miami roomies in check. Whether you’re a Golden Girls veteran viewer or a first-timer who loves to laugh, this is the show for you!

Ticket prices: $49, $39

A Cappella Live!

March 20, 7:30 p.m. at Mimi Ohio Theatre

A Cappella Live! brings four of the nation’s top a cappella acts (The Filharmonics, Committed, Blake Lewis, Women of the World) to perform their hits in large-scale production numbers that will delight fans of all ages. A cappella music at its best…live!… spanning a wide range of music with surprises at every turn!

Ticket prices: $50, $40, $30

Visit Playhouse Square’s website for more information on the upcoming season.