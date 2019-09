CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 14-year-old who was shot on Labor Day has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Shon Glass.

According to police, officers responded to the 12600 block of Gay Ave. around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

They found 14-year-old Glass who had been shot in the chest and leg.

The boy was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are investigating.