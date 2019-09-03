Video shows drunk driver hit RTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Videos shows a suspected drunk driver slamming into an RTA bus with passengers on board.

Last month, a Jeep hit the bus and the bus plowed into a sign along East 30th Street in Cleveland.

Investigators said the Jeep driver ran a red light while going about 30 miles per hour. Officers smelled alcohol and noticed the driver's bloodshot eyes, according to investigators.

Carolyn Overton, 21, was charged and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Court records showed her license was suspended before the crash and she's already been convicted five times for not wearing a seatbelt.