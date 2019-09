Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and storms will rumble across the area overnight along a cold front. A line of storms develops between 10 pm and 2 am. Some will be strong/severe with high winds (50+ mph). Stay tuned, large hail and isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few lingering showers around early Wednesday. Partial clearing in the afternoon with highs back in the mid 70’s. Beautiful weather expected for Thursday and Friday. More of a “fall” feel.

