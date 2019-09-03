Sold out in store! But, here is how you can still get your Browns Bud Light Victory Fridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- People lined up hours early Tuesday to get their hands on a Browns Bud Light Victory Fridge, and, because of that, B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore sold out of the fridges in just under three hours, according to a press release.

Browns fans started lining up at 4:30 in the morning, and the line wrapped around the block of W 25th Street.

Tuesday afternoon, Bud Light and the Browns kicked off the day with a chain-cutting ceremony to open the store and welcome in the fans. Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, and Jarvis Landry were at the event, along with WWE superstar The Miz.

Here's the good news, if you are still looking for a fridge: While they are officially sold out of physical Victory Fridges in the store, you can still place online orders by visiting 1870 W 25th street until 9 Tuesday night or 1pm-9pm Wednesday.

The fridges range in price from $199 to $499.

Fans were lined up around the block for @budlight fridges 😳🙌 pic.twitter.com/W0snfPS68S — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

Have you ever seen anyone SO HYPE FOR FRIDGES?! pic.twitter.com/rZWNuYwaM8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019