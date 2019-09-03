× Show Info: Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Taste of Egypt

Mohamed Sadek from Urban Kitchen & Deli serves up all day breakfast and dinner with an Egyptian influence.

Urban Kitchen & Deli

3-7p Now-Sept 30th

Dine in only

www.UrbanCle.com

Craft Beer Journeys: Oktoberfest

Irwin Shires from Craft Beer Journeys plans beer trips locally and around the world. Today, he focuses on Oktoberfest.

AB Phillips & Son Fruit Farm

30 E Main St., Berlin Heights 44814

https://www.facebook.com/abphillipsfruit/

Heart & Home Marketplace at Pinecrest

Makers Market

Sept. 7th

12pm-6pm

Pinecrest- Central Park

www.discoverpinecrest.com

Your Toy Connection

245 West Main St., Ravenna

https://www.facebook.com/yourtoyconnection/

Knife Skills

Catherine St. John, Owner of The Western Reserve School of Cooking, previews one of her upcoming classes on basics – from knife skills to culinary building blocks.

140 North Main St., Hudson 44236

Fall Fashion Style Foundry

Megan Moran from The Style Foundry share the top trends for the season and how to easily add them to your wardrobe.

American Classic Snack

https://americanclassicpopcorn.com/