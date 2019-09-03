Show Info: Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Taste of Egypt
Mohamed Sadek from Urban Kitchen & Deli serves up all day breakfast and dinner with an Egyptian influence.
Urban Kitchen & Deli
3-7p Now-Sept 30th
Dine in only
Craft Beer Journeys: Oktoberfest
Irwin Shires from Craft Beer Journeys plans beer trips locally and around the world. Today, he focuses on Oktoberfest.
AB Phillips & Son Fruit Farm
30 E Main St., Berlin Heights 44814
https://www.facebook.com/abphillipsfruit/
Heart & Home Marketplace at Pinecrest
Makers Market
Sept. 7th
12pm-6pm
Pinecrest- Central Park
www.discoverpinecrest.com
Your Toy Connection
245 West Main St., Ravenna
https://www.facebook.com/yourtoyconnection/
Knife Skills
Catherine St. John, Owner of The Western Reserve School of Cooking, previews one of her upcoming classes on basics – from knife skills to culinary building blocks.
140 North Main St., Hudson 44236
Fall Fashion Style Foundry
Megan Moran from The Style Foundry share the top trends for the season and how to easily add them to your wardrobe.
American Classic Snack
https://americanclassicpopcorn.com/