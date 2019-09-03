Shane Bieber joins other Indians players in pledging funds toward childhood cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pitcher Shane Bieber says Carlos Carrasco’s return to the mound reminds us “how far positivity, faith, and resiliency can take us.”

In an Instagram post, Bieber said Cookie was “inspiring.”

He went on to say he wanted to show support to Cookie and all others affected by cancer.

He says he’ll donate $100 per strikeout for the month of September, and the money will go directly toward funding childhood cancer research.

In his return on Sunday, Carrasco announced he was raising funds for “Punchout Cancer with Cookie.”

Carrasco pledged to donate $200 for every strikeout in September to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Francisco Lindor will donate $1,000 per win; Carlos Santana will donate $500 per home run; Shane Bieber will donate $100 per strikeout; and Franmil Reyes will donate $100 per home run.

New Balance promised to match the donations up to $200,000.

