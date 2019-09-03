Parma barbershop collecting relief supplies for Hurricane Dorian victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - A Parma barbershop owner is collecting relief supplies for people in the Southeastern US in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Mario Innocenzi is the owner of Mario’s Barbershop in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center in Parma and is asking the community to donate basic necessities for the victims of the hurricane.

“Diapers, adult and children’s diapers, canned goods, non-perishable goods, things that kids are going to need in the shelters. There’s going to be kids from who knows where all over Florida to the Carolinas in shelters,” Innocenzi told FOX8.

Innocenzi says he loves to help others and knows a little bit about waiting out a hurricane. He lived in the Orlando area 15 years ago during Hurricane Charlie.

Donations can be dropped off at Mario’s Barbershop starting on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. through closing time.

Innocenzi will then connect directly with FEMA and he along with a group of volunteers plan to drive the donations to the affected areas.

Mario's Barber Shop

7526 Broadview Rd

Parma, OH 44134