Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on brother’s arrest for triple murder: ‘My heart aches’

Olympian Simone Biles released a statement late Monday, following the news last week that her brother was arrested in the murders of three people in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cleveland.

On Thursday, authorities said that Tevin Biles-Thomas was the alleged shooter.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

In a post on Twitter, Biles wrote that she was “still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she wrote in her statement. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO”

Investigators said Biles-Thomas fired that shots that killed Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshuan Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23, when he walked into a house near Denison Ave. and W. 45th St. back on Dec. 31, 2018.

Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia and is being held at the Liberty County Jail.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Biles-Thomas with the following:

6 counts of Murder

3 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter

5 counts of Felonious Assault

1 count of Perjury

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.