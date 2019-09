BEREA, Ohio– Odell Beckham Jr. is helping a Youngstown high school football team return in style.

The team at Chaney High School was dissolved in 2010. On Tuesday, the new squad stopped by the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea for a tour.

That’s when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. surprised the group.

The players were already excited to meet the three-time Pro Bowler. Then he told them they would be receiving the OBJ Nike Air Max 720s.

Chaney HS stopped by for practice at our facility …@obj had a little surprise for them … pic.twitter.com/YTxWyP3IUX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

Over 100 pairs of @obj’s @Nike Air Max 720s for the Chaney HS football team 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eR9p22QYo1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

After their football program was dissolved in 2010, Chaney HS is officially back for the 2019 season. To help celebrate their return, @obj surprised the whole team after practice with his new @Nike Air Max 720s 👟 pic.twitter.com/SU0M1r1xNF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here