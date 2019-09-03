Nine arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police arrested nine males as part of an undercover prostitution sting Tuesday night.

The suspects were cited for soliciting prostitution in the area of West 65th Street and Lorain Avenue.

“Policing is a partnership and the community is our eyes and ears,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams, in a news release on Tuesday. “With tips from residents, we are able to construct plans to combat crime in our neighborhoods. We hope that members of our community will see how this partnership is effective and continue to assist our investigators by providing information.”

Police said they received complaints about prostitution in the area during recent months.