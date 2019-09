American Beef Packers, Inc. is recalling approximately 24,428 pounds of raw beef products that are deemed unfit for human consumption.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

In a test of a carcass, results show the meat was not fit for consumption and affected raw intact and non-intact beef products.

The raw beef items were produced and packaged on Aug. 21, 2019.

