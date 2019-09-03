‘It can even get to the point when you don’t even want to live anymore’: Justin Bieber talks about his struggles with fame, depression and drug use

Justin Bieber is getting candid about his struggles with fame in a new Instagram post.

Bieber was discovered when he was 13 and his life changed forever. He says much of it was not positive.

“There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s brain, emotionals, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet,” he wrote.

Now 25, he has some perspective on some troubled years when he was arrested multiple times.

“Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. So by this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted…Sometimes it can even get to the point when you don’t even want to live anymore.”

He says he “started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused” all of his relationships.

Bieber credits his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber, and his faith for helping him get through it.

“When the odds are against you keep fighting. Jesus loves you,” he wrote.