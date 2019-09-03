Heartbreaking video shows dog running after vehicle after being dropped off

MILTON, West Virginia — A video posted to Facebook showed the heartbreaking moment a dog was dropped off in a neighborhood in Milton, West Virginia, and chased after the vehicle as it drove off.

Bob Edmonds shot the video on Sunday and posted it to Facebook, WSAZ reported.

It was watched more than 100,000 times.

“I just don’t know how anybody would do that,” Edmonds told WSAZ.

Stephanie Elswick saw the video and tracked the dog down.

“I saw the video and I had to help,” the animal rescue volunteer told WSAZ.

“They don’t deserve that,” Elswick said of the seemingly-friendly Chocolate Lab.

“It was a needle in a haystack and I got really lucky,” she said of her search for the dog.

She spotted the dog tied up in a yard about a mile from the neighborhood where he was dropped off.

“I asked if it was their dog, they said ‘no’ they found him in the road and tied him up to keep him safe,” she explained.

“Hopefully the people are at least confronted and talked to and realize what they did was wrong,” Edmonds said.

“He deserves better,” Elswick said. “And now he’s going to get that chance.”

WSAZ said a man called their station Monday night claiming that his girlfriend was the driver of the van.

He said the dog followed her home and she was trying to return the animal to the location where it began following her.

Elswick, meanwhile, took the dog to animal control. There are several people interested in adopting him, WSAZ reported.

38.434532 -82.132364