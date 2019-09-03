Fox Recipe Box: Tomato Tart

CLEVELAND, Oh — Garden fresh tomatoes are in full supply this time of year and Chef Bob Sferra from Culinary Occasions catering created the perfect recipe for this tasty fruit. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make a Tomato Tart from scratch.

Bob has a number of Fall cooking classes coming up at Culinary Occasions. Click here to see the schedule.

Tomato Tart Serves 8

For the Crust:

1½ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for shaping dough (about 8 oz.)

½ teaspoon salt

1¼ sticks unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces and chilled (10 Tablespoons/5 oz.)

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

6 to 8 tablespoons ice cold water*

For the Filling:

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1½ cups grated Gruyere cheese (about 6 ounces)

3 large ripe red tomatoes, thinly sliced

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Preheat oven to 375°F.

For the Crust

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour and salt.

Cut in the butter with two knives or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarsely ground cornmeal, with some butter pieces about the size of small peas.

Mix the lemon juice and water in gradually, gently mixing with your hands just until the dough begins to come together.

(Note: Work the dough as little as possible or it will be tough.)

Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface or silicone mat.

Flatten the dough into a disk, sprinkle it with a little flour and wrap well with plastic wrap.

Before rolling it out, chill the dough in the refrigerator until firm but malleable, about 1 hour.

(This will relax the dough and prevent the butter from melting when handled).

Roll out the chilled dough on a lightly floured board or silicone mat to a ¼-inch thickness; line a removable-bottom tart pan with the dough and chill again for 15 minutes. To partially bake the tart shell, cover the dough with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or uncooked dried beans. Bake until the dough is set and dry, but not browned, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the pie weights and bake for an additional 5 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

For the Tart:

Spread the bottom of the tart with mustard, then sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top. Arrange the tomato slices attractively in an overlapping pattern and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and top with chopped basil.

Bake until the crust is nicely browned, approximately 30 minutes. Allow the tart to cool in the pan on a cooling rack for at least 15 minutes, and then cut it with a sharp, serrated knife. Serve warm or at room temperature.

* Add ice to a measuring cup of water and set aside. When you are ready to add water to the recipe, strain and measure the amount needed.

Make It Ahead: Make the dough up to three days in advance. Partially-bake the tart shell one day in advance. Fill and bake just before serving.

Making Pastry Dough Using a Food Processor

Chill the butter, food processor bowl and blade in the freezer for about 20 minutes. Using the steel blade, pulse together the flour and salt. Add the butter and pulse again until butter is the size of large peas. Add the liquid 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing briefly after each addition. Enough liquid has been added when a spoonful of dough holds together when pressed. Pulse the food processor until the dough just begins to pull together. Shape and wrap as indicated in Step 2.